IDEX (IDEX) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. IDEX has a market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

