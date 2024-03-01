IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $582.30

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $582.30 and last traded at $581.51, with a volume of 151237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $575.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

