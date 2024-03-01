IDT (IDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter.

IDT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 42,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. IDT has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in IDT by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDT



IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

