III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 14,250 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

