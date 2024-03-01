Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,705,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,788,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.