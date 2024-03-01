Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. 10,137,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,778,631. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

