Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 8,237,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

