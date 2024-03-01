Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 347.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
