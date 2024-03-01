Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 347.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITR

Integra Resources Price Performance

About Integra Resources

CVE ITR remained flat at C$0.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.