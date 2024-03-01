International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:IGIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,020. The company has a market cap of $565.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. International General Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 46.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

