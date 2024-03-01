International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on International Money Express
International Money Express Stock Down 2.2 %
Institutional Trading of International Money Express
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Money Express
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.