Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.27.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,585. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.08.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

