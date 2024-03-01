Intuit (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $735.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $642.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $678.00 to $712.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $585.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $610.00 to $678.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTU traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.52. The company had a trading volume of 996,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,792. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $670.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

