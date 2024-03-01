Intuit (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $735.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $642.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $678.00 to $712.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $585.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $610.00 to $678.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of INTU traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.52. The company had a trading volume of 996,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,792. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $670.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.11.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.