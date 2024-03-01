iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.47

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 574799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

