iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.64. 2,117,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $514.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

