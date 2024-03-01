JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $157.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

TGT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 1,131,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

