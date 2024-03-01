JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $157.00

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 1,131,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

