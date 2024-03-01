JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,006,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,490,000 after purchasing an additional 276,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

