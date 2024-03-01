Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KPTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.