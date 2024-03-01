Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

