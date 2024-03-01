Kidder Stephen W Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $73.62. 2,913,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.