Kidder Stephen W Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.74. 161,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,605. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.