Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$215.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

TSE KXS traded up C$9.72 on Friday, reaching C$150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. Insiders have sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

