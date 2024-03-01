Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$9.72 on Friday, hitting C$150.40. 80,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,202. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

