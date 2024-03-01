KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $83,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $32.88 on Friday, hitting $715.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $717.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.