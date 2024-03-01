KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $693.40

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $693.40 and last traded at $691.59, with a volume of 33853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

