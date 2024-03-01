Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $46.91 million and $2.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,536,019 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.