Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.98

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 1242578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.17 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0679612 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.