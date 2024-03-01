Kroger’s (KR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

KR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,342,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,813. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

