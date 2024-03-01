Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,329,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 336,646 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $302,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $73.25. 2,326,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

