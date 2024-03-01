Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,391 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $186,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 375,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $254.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.