Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 70,415 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,353,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,415 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $602,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.07. 1,981,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $207.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

