Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 91,013 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91,013 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $697,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $291.47. 650,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

