Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Decreased by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,426,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,400 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 5.17% of Liberty Global worth $349,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

