Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.00. The stock had a trading volume of 364,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.69. The stock has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $383.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

