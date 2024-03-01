Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.79% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $906,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 394,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

