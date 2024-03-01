Maiar DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,907.05 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $90,907.05 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00015659 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00017128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.99 or 0.99873963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00181589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000835 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,475.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

