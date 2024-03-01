Mak Capital One LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,785 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric makes up 2.2% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned 0.83% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 590,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,254. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $920.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ivanhoe Electric

See Also

