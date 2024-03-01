Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Down 13.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.62 and last traded at C$12.06. 236,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 139,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRE. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.09.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

