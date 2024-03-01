Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 8,874,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 610,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,677,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,036 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.