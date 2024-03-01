Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Methanex worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $44.25. 304,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

