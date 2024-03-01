MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.63 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $585.29 million and $49.63 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $111.47 or 0.00181589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00015659 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00017128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.99 or 0.99873963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 114.13979597 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $58,064,154.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

