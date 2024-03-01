Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.44. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.