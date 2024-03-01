MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports.

MLTX stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 581,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

