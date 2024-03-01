Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $221.24 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $221.24 million and $23.60 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $24.89 or 0.00039611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,195,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

