NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $20.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. 5,983,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,219. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

