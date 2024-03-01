New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 2,422,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

