Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
