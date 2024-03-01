NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 138.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 6.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.48. 2,431,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $259.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

