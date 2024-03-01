Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 183,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 173,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.84. 2,177,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.