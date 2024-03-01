Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.84. 2,177,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,733. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $156.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

