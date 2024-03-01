Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.76

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1253248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.