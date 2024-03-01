Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Announces — Dividend of $0.66

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 1.4 %

ECO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,441. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,159,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

